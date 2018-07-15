FCC votes to stop ruling on informal complaints, setting up $225 barrier

The FCC voted 3-1 this week to stop ruling on informal complaints made against telcos. It will now only rule on formal complaints, which cost $225 to file.

Informal complaints to the FCC had a mandate to be addressed by the allegedly offending carrier within a certain timeframe. New language in the rule suggests that those carriers “may” respond. Ars Technica reports if, in either case, the consumer is not satisfied, they may file a formal complaint, which can call upon lawyers and FCC rules experts to make cases.

The new rule puts the FCC out of touch with anywhere between 25,000 and 30,000 informal complaints a month.

Dissenting commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel believes the new rule hurts the public the FCC is supposed to serve.

“No one should see this agency close its doors to everyday consumers looking for assistance in a marketplace that can be bewildering to navigate,” Rosenworcel said. “There are so many people who think Washington is not listening to them and that the rules at agencies like this one are rigged against them — and today’s decision only proves that point.”

The FCC does not handle complaints about issues laid out by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, such as unsolicited phone calls and loud commercials, but how it will handle billing and service problems will be key.

“Nothing is substantively changing in the way that the FCC handles informal complaints,” said FCC chairman Ajit Pai. “We’re simply codifying the practices that have been in place since 1986.”

The formal complaint process was created prior to Pai’s tenure at the FCC.