Other OS

A few of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals previewed

Contents

From 3pm Eastern tomorrow, July 16, it will be Amazon Prime Day and that means deals on deals on deals. But it also means a bunch of giveaways, too!

Bookmark this page right here to keep tabs on Amazon Prime giveaways. You’ll have to watch an Amazon promo or at least part of one for each potential prize, but you’ll get a free entry to win one of a whole set of prizes. Here’s what we spotted this evening:

Amazon is also previewing a few “Prime Day Launches” that will be available as soon as when the event starts. The TicWatch Pro will be subject to a discount from its $249.99 price tag while the Squish 7.5W Wireless Charger will also come down from $29.99. Those deals are available at the source link to this story below.

Perhaps that $120 annual fee feels better now.

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Amazon, Apple, Bose, Chrome OS, Chromebooks, Deals, Dell, discounts, Elite 65t, giveaway, HP, Jabra, MacBook Air, Microsoft, Mobvoi, News, Prime Day, QuietComfort 35, retail, Surface Book 2, TicWatch Pro
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.