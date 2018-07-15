A few of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals previewed

From 3pm Eastern tomorrow, July 16, it will be Amazon Prime Day and that means deals on deals on deals. But it also means a bunch of giveaways, too!

Bookmark this page right here to keep tabs on Amazon Prime giveaways. You’ll have to watch an Amazon promo or at least part of one for each potential prize, but you’ll get a free entry to win one of a whole set of prizes. Here’s what we spotted this evening:

Amazon is also previewing a few “Prime Day Launches” that will be available as soon as when the event starts. The TicWatch Pro will be subject to a discount from its $249.99 price tag while the Squish 7.5W Wireless Charger will also come down from $29.99. Those deals are available at the source link to this story below.

Perhaps that $120 annual fee feels better now.