Microsoft came rip roarin’ ready this week with a small convertible tablet that starts out at $399. Unfortunately, unlike an iPad, if you really want to take your computing somewhat seriously, you’re going to need to spend upwards of $800 on a Surface Go. Does it make sense?

We’ll sort that out and look into the five-camera trend that seems to be cropping up, plus a lesson on case design, why if you don’t care about the blockchain you should probably care about HTC and the impending death of the four-inch iPhone. Again.

All this and more as we unfold the week’s news and then get a bit of dust in it and then make the keyboard not work, but at least the keys are quiet… on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 12:00pm Eastern on July 13th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 313

Recording Date

July 13, 2018

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Anton D. Nagy

