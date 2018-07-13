iPhone SE stop, Surface Go | #PNWeekly 313 (LIVE at 12p ET)
Microsoft came rip roarin’ ready this week with a small convertible tablet that starts out at $399. Unfortunately, unlike an iPad, if you really want to take your computing somewhat seriously, you’re going to need to spend upwards of $800 on a Surface Go. Does it make sense?
We’ll sort that out and look into the five-camera trend that seems to be cropping up, plus a lesson on case design, why if you don’t care about the blockchain you should probably care about HTC and the impending death of the four-inch iPhone. Again.
All this and more as we unfold the week’s news and then get a bit of dust in it and then make the keyboard not work, but at least the keys are quiet… on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 12:00pm Eastern on July 13th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 313
Recording Date
July 13, 2018
Host
Guests
News
- Surface Go: Would you Surface Go for this over an iPad?
- Surface Phone: How are Microsoft fans so loyal after being betrayed?
- RIP iPhone SE: Now that it’s dying, how did it do?
- Galaxy S10: Why do we need five cameras on… everything?
- Cases: Can they protect phones from every drop?
- HTC Exodus: Where’s the niche?
See you soon!