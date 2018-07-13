Samsung and LG BOGO back-to-school deals at T-Mobile

It’s barely midway through July and we’re already talking about back-to-school plans in some areas of the United States. And if you’re with T-Mobile or just want to be, the Un-carrier is continuing to do what it can to entice you into some big purchases for you, your kid or your parents, depending on who exactly you are.

From today, the network is offering effective “buy one, get one free” deals, though in the form of credits over the course of 24 months.

Buying any two of the Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active will garner a credit of up to $720 — if applicable, the discount will apply to the phone of lesser value.

Those getting the LG G7 ThinQ or V30 will be eligible for up to $750 in credits to subdsidize a second G7 or V30 or cover most of the cost of an Aristo 2+, K30 or Stylo 4 — the latter of which debuted on this network just today.

Starting July 20, the Galaxy S8 will cost $199 after monthly credits totaling $400 while the Galaxy Note 8 will be $399 with credits going to $440.

Customers will need to start an account with two new lines or add a line to an existing account to be eligible for these offers.