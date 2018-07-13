OPPO coming to the UK, but will it sell the Find X?

The United States won’t be seeing anything mobile from OPPO in the near future, especially after it was teased that the shiny new Find X would come to Europe and North America.

But a $1,000 phone isn’t the only thing from the Chinese manufacturer that’s coming fast and furious.

LetsGoDigital has tracked 40 smartphones under six series that has been registered at both the EUIPO as well as the Intellectual Property Office in the United Kingdom. It doesn’t necessarily mean that all of them will be coming to every applicable market, at least at the same time, but it does allow OPPO to protect its trademarks in those regions.

OPPO did confirm to TechRadar that it would be bringing its phones to the United Kingdom, but had no timetable or specifics.

Where will the phone with a pop-up camera pop up? We’ll have to see.