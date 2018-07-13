Android

OPPO coming to the UK, but will it sell the Find X?

The United States won’t be seeing anything mobile from OPPO in the near future, especially after it was teased that the shiny new Find X would come to Europe and North America.

But a $1,000 phone isn’t the only thing from the Chinese manufacturer that’s coming fast and furious.

LetsGoDigital has tracked 40 smartphones under six series that has been registered at both the EUIPO as well as the Intellectual Property Office in the United Kingdom. It doesn’t necessarily mean that all of them will be coming to every applicable market, at least at the same time, but it does allow OPPO to protect its trademarks in those regions.

OPPO did confirm to TechRadar that it would be bringing its phones to the United Kingdom, but had no timetable or specifics.

Where will the phone with a pop-up camera pop up? We’ll have to see.

Via
LetsGoDigital
Source
TechRadar
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Europe, Find X, News, Oppo, Rumors, sales, Trademark, UK
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.