LG Wear OS launch perhaps this month, Samsung waits for IFA

Smartwatches have not been a strong point of contention as of recently, especially from the two biggest South Korean consumer tech rivals.

LG has been tracked with one or two smartwatches over the past couple of months and it was expected that it would be coming soon enough. Meanwhile, the rumor pendulum has swung Samsung back and forth between the names “Galaxy Watch” and “Gear S4” with software coming between Tizen OS and Google’s Wear OS. At some point, though, they’ll both have to put up.

The Yonhap news agency is reporting from sources that Samsung will wait until IFA 2018 to debut its product. The Berlin convention is usually where the chaebol has released wearable products. There was an off-chance that it would bring the watch out at its August 9 Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 9, but it doesn’t seem like that will carry through.

Samsung has also filed a trademark application for the term “Galaxy Watch” at the Korean Intellectual Property Office, so that may settle the branding question.

Meanwhile, LG is also said to be putting out two watches and could launch them as early as this month. One of them is said to feature a multi-layer LCD-OLED display.

Samsung shipped 10 percent of the world’s smartwatches in the first quarter compared to Apple’s 60 percent share.

