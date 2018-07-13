LG Display signs deal to supply 2018 iPhones with up to 24 million screens

LG Display has been in contention to get some of the supplier share for Apple’s two OLED iPhone models as well as its affordable LCD iPhone to be announced in September. Samsung Display has had a monopoly on the iPhone X and panel costs have been high, so Apple is really looking to diversify this time around.

Well, it sounds like there’s an agreement in place. Newspim out of South Korea reports that LG will provide 20 million LCD panels and between 3 million and 4 million OLED displays. For perspective, Apple ships more than 200 million iPhones in a given year.

After months of operation, Digitimes reports that OLED output at LG Display has improved in quality and could grow to ship 10 million panels in 2019.

Apple is said to be looking at LG to provide OLED supplies for its 6.5-inch iPhone model next year.