Full Adobe Photoshop may come to iPads

Adobe may soon scale up the power of its most popular creative application on one mobile platform.

Bloomberg reports that the company will introduce a full-service version of image editing program Photoshop for the iPad at its MAX conference in October and may debut it some time in 2019. The app is still in development and could be delayed pending problems.

The software firm has developed a suite of its apps suited for mobile interfaces such as the Photoshop sub-program Lightroom, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Mix, Premiere Clip, Illustrator Draw and others. It also recently publicized its Project Rush video editor program that’s headed for lightweight computers as well as iPads.

Creative Cloud chief product officer Scott Belsky did confirm that Adobe is working on a cross-platform version of Photoshop, aspiring to commercialize it “as soon as possible.”

“There’s a lot require to take a product as sophisticated and powerful as Photoshop,” Belsky said, “and make that work on a modern device like the iPad. We need to bring our products into this cloud-first collaborative era.”

It’s suggested that projects started on any platform can be synced to a Creative Cloud account to be continued on another device, including the iPad. The program could bring more casual users into the fold for its software-as-a-service plans.