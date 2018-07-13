Windows

Bank of America kills Windows 10 app sooner than expected

When Windows Phone was on its way out, Bank of America stopped development on its app and eventually killed it off. It brought it back for Windows 10 Mobile and has since converted it to a universal app for all form factors.

But even with a dedicated software iteration that works strictly with Windows apps, not many people seem to be downloading those apps and are either going x86 or using the website anyways.

Last month, Bank of America announced that it would not make its Windows app available from the end of July. MSPoweruser reports that support for the app seems to have stopped earlier than expected. As has been said, Bank of America is encouraging users to head to its website.

Perhaps it might be a good idea to have Microsoft reconsider how it approaches lighter apps as Apple’s iPad seems more than ready to take on a full version of Adobe’s Photoshop.

