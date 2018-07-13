3-pack of 10-ft lightning cables for only $16.99

There’s no such thing as having too many Lightning cables for charging your Apple iPhone. With the 10-Ft Lightning Cable: 3-Pack, you can put one in your office, car, and home.

These aren’t your ordinary Lightning cables. Measuring in at 10 feet long, these charging cables are longer and have more flexibility than ever before. With these cables, there’s no reason for your phone to run out of battery again.

Take advantage of this special price drop while supplies last. Originally priced at $99.99, the 10-Ft Lightning Cable: 3-Pack is yours for just $16.99 after the price drop. That’s 83% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin