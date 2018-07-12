Sprint Unlimited Plus goes up to $70 per month while Unlimited Basic goes to $60

From tomorrow, Sprint will launch a revamped, more expensive unlimited data plan that it has been testing for several months and introduce a new, restricted plan at its current price point.

Unlimited Basic will offer users unlimited talk, text and data, but there are speed limits on several data-intensive uses. There’s 500MB allowance of full-speed mobile hotspot with 3G limitations thereafter. Video streams at 480p while music goes to 500kbps and gaming at 2Mbps. Global roaming for text and data is free for 185 destinations — travelers to Canada and Mexico will get unlimited talk, text and data with up to 5GB of LTE speeds. Tack on a free Hulu account on the Limited Commercials tier and that’s a basic plan.

The first line of Unlimited Basic costs $60 per month on AutoPay, the second costs an additional $40 and extra lines up to the fifth are $20 each. Veterans, reserve and active service military members can get half off the rate of lines two to five through the Unlimited Military option while 55-and-older customers can get the same service on Unlimited 55+ with two lines costing $70 per month.

Going up to Unlimited Plus, the speed limits loosen up a bit: Mobile Hostpot expands to 15GB at up to LTE speeds as opposed to the 10GB currently being offered. Video is streamed at 1080p resolution, music at 1.5Mbps and the LTE roaming allowance rises from the current 5GB to 10GB in North America. Plus, there’s Hulu and a free TIDAL Premium account to boot.

The first line costs $70 per month with the second tacking on an extra $50. Lines 3 through 5 cost $30 each. However, if customers bring in their own phone or buy a phone outright from Sprint, they can take a $20 per month discount.

Sprint is going heavy on the sidecar promotions with the iPhone X now more than half-off on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease with zero down and installments at $20 per month instead of $41.76. Plus, through July 15, customers can get a new iPad 9.7 with activations on any of the new plans. Plus, the first ten people who head into each store tomorrow — which are opening an hour earlier than usual — and activate on or switch to a new plan will get a $50 prepaid Mastercard debit card. Finally, activation fees for third, fourth and fifth lines will be waived through July 31.