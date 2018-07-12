Android

Source thinks Sony Xperia XZ3 will get two dual-camera systems

An anonymous industry source claims that Sony’s next flagship Android phone will utilize two dual-camera modules.

Pictures of the components were posted up. Sumahoinfo.com claims that the source has been reliable in the past, noting their contributions on the now-defunct site esato.com.

It appears that the rear dual-camera module pictured to the right was used in the Xperia XZ2 Premium, so the most apparent upgrade will likely come to the selfie side where Sony has historically stuck with one camera.

A previous leak of the Xperia XZ3, said to launch at IFA, suggested that the front side would only have one camera, so perhaps there’s either some veracity to this rumor if we’re talking about a “plus” variant or little to no veracity at all.

But here’s the bigger picture to look at, regardless of whether or not this rumor is true: we’re arriving at a point where three cameras on the back and two on the front are going to be normal for at least a year. Does Sony feel the need to keep up appearances?

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.