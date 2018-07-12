Android

Mi 6X goes global as Xiaomi Mi A2 from July 24

In one of Xiaomi’s many fan enclaves on the internet, the Chinese tech manufacturer has announced a global launch event in Spain.

It’ll happen July 24 in Madrid and fans can register for a chance to attend through July 18 — though travelers will have to cover their costs.

It’s strongly believed that Xiaomi will launch an Android One version of its latest mid-range masthead smartphone, the Mi 6X, and call it the Mi A2. It’ll feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and will have at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and, perhaps, up to three color options: gold, blue and black.

We’ll be monitoring any further updates as they come along in the next 12 days.

