Intel’s 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors have finally made it onto the MacBook Pro after months of lag time behind its competitors.

Two 13-inch entry-level models have not been updated, but there are two 13-inch and two 15-inch sizes that have. The quartet also feature the Touch Bar interface and Touch ID authentication, enhanced with a dedicated secure enclave chip, the Apple T2.

For 13-inch models, it will have a quad-core Intel Core i5 will be included with a top clock speed of 2.3GHz and turbo boost up to 3.8GHz. Both still have 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Pricing remains the same with the version that has the 256GB SSD still costing $1,799 and the 512GB variant pricing out at $1,999. A max spec version for each would bring a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $3,699.

The 15-inch models feature 16GB of more powerful DDR4 RAM and the six-core i7 processor with regular speeds up to 2.6GHz and turbo of up to 4.3GHz. The 256GB version comes with the Radeon Pro 555X GPU and remains at $2,399 while the 512GB version goes with the Radeon Pro 560X for $2,799. Upgrades are available to bring the Core i9 into play, up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage — a max spec version now costs $6,699.

Apple told The Verge that it has implemented new keycaps on its notoriously faulty Butterfly keyboard to reduce noise. When asked if it prevented complete breakdowns from even a tiny speck of dust, not only did the company “strenuously insisted” that the problem was limited to a small subset of macOS users, but that the new design wasn’t meant to address the problem.