Lenovo Miix 630 is the latest Always Connected PC to launch

Lenovo has launched the latest ARM-powered Windows computer and is even offering an exclusive introductory discount.

The Lenovo Miix 630 was announced earlier this year as a lightweight convertible tablet, much like the comparable HP Envy x2 we’ve reviewed, that weighs only 3.1 pounds. The keyboard and a Lenovo Active Pen with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity are included with purchase. That said, the display is touch-capacitive and there’s a trackpad like any other laptop, so any which way of input should work.

The Always Connected PC runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Combine that with a 48Wh battery and Lenovo says it should last about 20 hours on a charge.

Considering what that cell should power, it’s a fairly impressive machine on paper: there’s an infrared-sensing front camera that is compatible with Windows Hello authentication, stereo 1-watt speakers, an LTE modem with 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro… if users decide to take a free upgrade from the lightweight, apps-only Windows 10 S within the first 180 days of ownership.

On Amazon, the Miix 630 is shipped with either a Sprint SIM card — the network is offering free cellular service for the rest of 2018 — or a Lenovo Connect dongle that allows users to utilize plans from other networks across the world through the Windows Store. Either way, it’ll cost $899.99 and is immediately available.

Lenovo’s site, though, will give customers a $90 discount off the bat, at least for the early part of sales.