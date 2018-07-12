Windows

Lenovo Miix 630 is the latest Always Connected PC to launch

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8x2.45GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU

Screen Size

12.3 inches LCD
1920 x 1080 (~184 ppi)
400 nits brightness

Memory

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage

128GB UFS 2.1 storage
microSD-expandable

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP w/ infrared scanning

Battery

48Wh (rated for 20 hours of use)

Release Date

July 12th, 2018

Weight

Tablet: 770 grams
Keyboard: 620 grams

Operating System

Windows 10 S
Upgradable to Windows 10 Pro (free within 180 days)

Lenovo has launched the latest ARM-powered Windows computer and is even offering an exclusive introductory discount.

The Lenovo Miix 630 was announced earlier this year as a lightweight convertible tablet, much like the comparable HP Envy x2 we’ve reviewed, that weighs only 3.1 pounds. The keyboard and a Lenovo Active Pen with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity are included with purchase. That said, the display is touch-capacitive and there’s a trackpad like any other laptop, so any which way of input should work.

The Always Connected PC runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Combine that with a 48Wh battery and Lenovo says it should last about 20 hours on a charge.

Considering what that cell should power, it’s a fairly impressive machine on paper: there’s an infrared-sensing front camera that is compatible with Windows Hello authentication, stereo 1-watt speakers, an LTE modem with 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro… if users decide to take a free upgrade from the lightweight, apps-only Windows 10 S within the first 180 days of ownership.

On Amazon, the Miix 630 is shipped with either a Sprint SIM card — the network is offering free cellular service for the rest of 2018 — or a Lenovo Connect dongle that allows users to utilize plans from other networks across the world through the Windows Store. Either way, it’ll cost $899.99 and is immediately available.

Lenovo’s site, though, will give customers a $90 discount off the bat, at least for the early part of sales.

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
Amazon
Source
Lenovo
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Always Connected PCs, Amazon, availability, carriers, convertible, Lenovo, Microsoft, Miix 630, News, Pricing, qualcomm, retail, Snapdragon 835, Specs, Sprint, tablets, US, Windows 10, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 S
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.