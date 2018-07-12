Bottom and rear of Galaxy Note 9 seen in leaked poster

Yesterday, we saw what was supposedly the front side of the Galaxy Note 9. Now, we’re looking at the back. And bottom. And the S Pen.

It’s all laid out in a promotional poster that was leaked out by Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe on Twitter:

The forced perspective of the render we see here, if it is apocryphal, suggests that the fingerprint sensor will fall close under the horizontally-oriented dual-camera module this year. The side edges still retain Samsung’s characteristic curves. The bottom of the device features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, what looks to be a microphone port and speaker grille plus a silo for the S Pen.

Speaking of, we see said stylus in a sunny yellow color — the same color teased when Samsung invited the press to its August 9 Unpacked event and one that contrasts with an ocean blue-like slab — with a similar design to previous years with a single button visible on the device. Considering that the S Pen is said to feature Bluetooth connectivity, there doesn’t seem to be much of a design accommodation made for space-efficient charging. We’ll have to see how that gets pulled off.

On a related note, a source who attended Samsung sales training has told Polish site Spider’s Web has indicated that the price for a Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be 4,300 zł or $1,161. Does this mean that other areas will get a watered down base model to bring things down below the millennium mark? It’ll be hard to see in central Europe, where specs will be pumped to the best of the Note series.