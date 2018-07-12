AT&T will sell Magic Leap augmented reality wares

Augmented reality hardware firm Magic Leap is still training its debut product, the Magic Leap One. It runs on an NVIDIA Tegra X2 chipset and looks to compete in the tetherless mixed reality headset market with Oculus and HTC Vive.

With Magic Leap being the more seclusive entity that it is, it was somewhat of a surprise when AT&T announced that it would invest in and partner with Magic Leap to link any networking, house any content and distribute products. The telecom will showcase the Magic Leap One Creator Edition at its larger retail showrooms in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other locations.

AT&T recent closed on its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner and has quickly worked to integrate the media giant’s assets to its product roster. The carrier is also one of two that have agreed to carry the RED Hydrogen One, the first mobile phone from the digital cinematography company that will be able to shoot holographic-ready footage — the other being Verizon.