3 million Honor 10 units sold in two months

Honor has announced that, like its parent company Huawei, it has been growing its sales performance with its smartphones. The smartphone maker was able to sell 3 million Honor 10 units in three months on the market with top marks in several countries.

In Malaysia, the phone became the most sold ever on online retail site Shopee. In Russia, GfK named the Honor 10 as the bestseller in the 25,000-30,000 Ruble range and within the top 5 phones overall. Honor as a brand also scored number two in revenues for that country. The Honor 10 has more than doubled the sales of the Honor 9 in the same period after launch and in France, it was the second bestselling online and the sixth-best in retail sales for the month of May.

The press release also touts hefty improves in half-year sales from 2017, such as a tripling in the UK, a quadrupling in India and sextupling in Spain. It also remains the top smartphone “e-brand” in China with 18 million moves in the first quarter alone.

Huawei has demonstrated continued consumer business growth even in the wake of its shutout of the wider United States market under the spectre of Chinese cybersecurity threats.