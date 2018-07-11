Android

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus brings mid-range up with 2:1 display and 23MP camera

Processor

Qualcomm SDM630 Snapdragon 630
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 508 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)

Memory

4GB or 6GB RAM

Storage

32GB or 64GB storage
microSD up to 400GB

Camera/s

Rear: 23MP Exmor RS 1/2.3" @ f/2.0, 84°
Front: 8MP Exmor R 1/4" @ f/2.4, 120°

Battery

3,580mAh typical
Quick Charge 3.0

Release Date

Late August 2018

Weight

205 grams

Materials

Metallic finishing with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Operating System

Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony has announced the Xperia XA2 Plus as the next step up from its mid-range XA2 series introduced at MWC. The Japanese tech company has been holding back on a couple of firsts that it wanted to save for this late summer phone.

Just like its brethren, the fingerprint sensor — usable in all regions for authentication unlike the side-mounted solutions of yore — goes on the back and a 2:1 1080p display goes in front with some decently reduced bezels. The 23-megapixel Exmor RS camera at back can record 4K videos while the 8-megapixel selfie camera has a 120-degree view to grab more people in frame. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and the 3,580mAh battery, the phone takes advantage of Quick Charge 3.0 via USB-C and adaptive charging to maintain battery health.

So, what’s the first on this device in the XA series? The new Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX) which upscales bitrates on sound files to make them sound more wholesome. The XA2 Plus also supports more Bluetooth codecs including Sony’s own LDAC for, again, high bitrate listening.

No word on pricing, just a general late August release date and lovely silver, black, gold and green colors.

Source
Sony
