Nylon case not guaranteed to protect OnePlus 6 from all drops

Glass. Can’t live without it. Can’t live with it. Displays need them to protect what needs to be seen and, with growing popularity over the past few years, on the back of smartphones. Every so often, we see all sorts of glass cracking up without warning, from the camera cover glass on iPhones and LG phones to the whole back glass portion of a Nexus 6P.

But would you expect a phone to be protected from a few short-range drops if you had put a case on it? Reddit user Just_a_Barrel sure did: he bought a OnePlus 6 and put on the complementary nylon case to protect the glassy rear of the device. However, even with that case on, his young daughter was able to grab the phone and drop the device three times. That generated the painful-looking crack you see above.

Cases, it turns out, are not guaranteed insurance for accidental damage, especially where the OnePlus 6 nylon case carves out negative space to let users press the volume rocker and power button — the crack seems to have originated from that point.

The thing is, a lot of cases that take that design cue will have the same rate of failure. Perhaps proxy buttons would be too mushy or would fall out of economic manufacturing parameters. And they should do fine for 99 percent of drops, but it will be the 1 percent that hurts the most.

The original post writer definitely acknowledges his position in terms of having to pay for a repair or just keeping the case on all the time. He was even lucky that the screen protector he applied had worked. But it does spark a reminder for all of us to consider either getting a full-body case or buying real insurance for our multi-hundred dollar investments. And, at the end of the day, Just_a_Barrel still loves how his phone performs on the inside.

Update: The original version of this article was titled “Nylon case won’t protect OnePlus 6 from glass-cracking drops” and content has since been revised for context.