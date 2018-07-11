Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ now available at B&H

The South Korean company’s latest and greatest, the LG G7 ThinQ, is now in stock over at B&H. The price label says $749.99, and for that you get an unlocked LG G7 ThinQ with 64GB of storage on-board. This is the North American variant, but make sure to check your network compatibility just in case before you hit that Buy button.

As a reminder, this particular unlocked LG G7 ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, packs 4GB of RAM, 6.1-inch screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution, a pair of 16MP shooters on the back, 8MP webcam, and a 3,000mAh battery.

If, however, you would prefer spending almost half of that on the original Google Pixel, you need to wait a couple of days for B&H to restock, as it quickly sold out at $379.99.