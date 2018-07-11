Android

Honor View 10 and Honor 7X score discounts on Amazon Prime Day

Huawei has deals on for Amazon Prime Day and it has teased them well in advance. Now, it’s time for its subsidiary Honor to tell us a little bit of what it will offer for this blockbuster online retail event.

The Honor View 10, the youth-infused version of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro with all of its artificial intelligence integrations, will be $100 off and come down to $399. If customers are looking for something reliable and inexpensive, the impressive Honor 7X will come down by $30 to $169.

Amazon Prime Day starts at noon Pacific time next Monday, July 16 and runs for 36 hours, so there’s plenty of time to mull over this and other mobile tech options.

