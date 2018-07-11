Renders of Galaxy Note 9 appear as sales date is rumored
We know that Samsung has an event on for August 9. We suppose that the Galaxy Note 9 will make an appearance there. But we haven’t sussed out when sales will actually begin. There’s always a dwell period between announcements and sales, so how long will it be this time?
Well, The Electronic Times is reporting that in its home market of South Korea, that starting date will be August 24 — about three weeks earlier from the Note 8’s sales date last year. Pre-orders may come as early as August 14, at least in that country. Word was that the launch plan had slated August 31 for the commercial push.
Executives are reportedly looking to cannibalize any mindshare from the Galaxy S9 and S9+ remaining, especially as market analysts claim that its “lack of innovation” has caused Samsung to lose out on purchases to Chinese brands as well as Apple.
As for what the phone looks like? Well, there aren’t too many surprises left. The display embellishment, the S Pen, everything already seems set in stone that this will be an iterative design shift and one single render revealed by AndroidHeadlines from a case manufacturer explains itself.
Vertical-side bezels look to be comparable to the Galaxy Note 8 at the very least with a power button on the right side plus a Bixby Button and a volume rocker due left.
From the article itself:
It is, in effect, a carbon copy of the Galaxy Note 8 with no obvious differences.
The render provides only a front view. Nothing about the rear, nothing about the S Pen, nothing at all about any real items. For what it’s worth, it is still telling a story. But it’s a narrative that’s continuing on to this moment.