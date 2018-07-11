AirPower, new Apple Watches, iPad Pro and Mac mini expected this fall

TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo sees a new 11-inch iPad Pro for this September in addition to an update for the standard 12.9-inch size. That new size and Face ID facilities had been previously rumored for launch at WWDC this year.

In a note, obtained by 9to5Mac, the analyst also predicts CPU and perhaps some other internal upgrades to come for the MacBook and Mac mini as well as the introduction of a new “low-price notebook model” that would be in the ilk of the MacBook Air — Kuo has brought this new model up in previous notes while he was with KGI Securities. The iMac, in additional to the insides, may get “significant display-performance upgrades” on the outside.

Several macOS device models have recently been spotted at certification processes at the FCC.

For the Apple Watch, two new versions are coming up and the displays on them will be larger than the current sizes — the 38mm case may remain the same physical size, but the display may go from 1.32 inches across to 1.57 inches while the 42mm case may feature a 1.78-inch display instead of a 1.5-inch unit. A new version of the AirPods will also come out. Finally, the AirPower charging pad may finally be available after being announced last September.

All in all, it’s a smorgasbord that we will have to accommodate for when it comes to waiting for three new iPhone models this year.