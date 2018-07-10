Surface Go shipping August 2 with top-spec device priced at $549
Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y
Dual-core (2x1.6GHz Kaby Lake) / 6W TDP
Intel HD 615 GPU
10 inches PixelSense
1800 x 1200 (~217 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast ratio
4GB or 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD
microSD-expandable
Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP
"Up to 9 hours of video playback"
August 2nd, 2018
Tablet: 522 grams (1.15 lbs)
Magnesium device case with Alcantara Type Cover
Windows 10 "S Mode"
Full availability details for the latest and lightest Surface tablet have been published to Microsoft’s website after a soft launch last night.
We’re learning that the Surface Go is up for pre-orders right now with shipments starting from August 2. The base spec version features 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC drive and costs $399 while the other version currently available has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive and that will go for $549. A third version leaked to have 256GB of storage and LTE capabilities has not been publicized.
If you don’t know already, this 10-inch tablet features the full experience of a Surface tablet: from the PixelSense touch display to the Surface Pen, the versatile hinge for kickstands at any angle to the Alcantara-laced Type Cover. It’s stocked with a Pentium Gold processor for slightly better lightweight computing, though it will come with the Windows apps-only environment of Windows 10 S by default. A free jump to Windows 10 Home is available and there should be an “S Mode” to come along with it if in case a more restrictive workspace is ever needed.
The Surface Go features USB-C, a headphone jack, a Surface Connect port and a microSD slot. Windows Hello will authenticate users through facial recognition on the 5-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of faces, Dolby Audio-enhanced sound will come at users’ faces with 2W stereo speakers.