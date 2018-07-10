Android

OnePlus 6 in red, Bullets Wireless available for immediate dispatch

So, the OnePlus 6 in red is finally here and even after a full day of sales, it’s still available for immediate shipment.

It’s available in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration for the typical $579. If you want one and you’re in the United States, it’s waiting there for you — no backorders at this point. In fact, all variants are available with immediate shipping from 6/64 to 8/256.

Rather, if you’re looking for something from OnePlus in short supply, it will be the company’s first Bluetooth headset, the Bullets Wireless. A batch of the $69 buds were made available earlier today, but all of the units were bought up quickly.

 

