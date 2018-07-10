Android

Google Pay integrated peer-to-peer payments, boarding passes

After having kept peer-to-peer and mobile payments separated in different apps for years, Google has finally integrated the former into the latter.

Specifically, peer payments are now available on Google Pay. The Google Pay Send app, formerly the Google Wallet app, will be done away with in the process, but the integration will allow Google Pay users to split any bill easily such as for dinner, groceries or rent.

A couple of features introduced at Google I/O have also made it into the update: Ticketmaster and Southwest Airlines now support storing ticket information on the Google Pay app with more vendors following soon like Eventbrite, Singapore Airlines and Vueling. They’ll be stored in a new tab on the app called “Passes.”

Finally, Google Pay account information, including card pairings and preferences, can now be edited online at pay.google.com, not just on the app.

