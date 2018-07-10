Best Buy clearing stock of 256GB Pixelbook at $479 off

Best Buy seems to be clearing out its stock of mid-range Google Pixelbooks for the summer as we come to a slow patch of the product cycle. What you (and many of its employees) don’t know is that you can snag a great deal on one if you’re able to spot one in a store.

Android Police‘s Ryan Whitwam has personally confirmed that the Pixelbook with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will ring at checkout at $719 — that’s an impressive $479 or 40 percent off MSRP. Students who can get an educational discount may be able to buy the device for $647.99, or 10 percent off the discounted price.

Customers may be able to arrange to have a unit shipped to the store or to their address and still take advantage of the deal, but it’s nice to check the Best Buy site first and see if you can travel around to avoid the hassle.

With Microsoft launching the $399 Surface Go, perhaps this off-hand discount may sway some choosy buyers.