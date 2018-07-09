Xiaomi spotted at regulators with “Pocophone” brand

“Poco” in Spanish is general used as a modifier to words meaning “a little bit.” Probably fitting that we don’t see Xiaomi‘s so-called “Pocophone” come to the United States.

This so-called “Pocophone” under the Chinese manufacturer’s brand has been tracked at the FCC with radiofrequency test reports and it is not looking good for access to the United States.

“The hardware supports LTE Band 40,” reads one of the cover letters making up the certification application packet, “but they will be disabled by software and are not available in US market.”

Regardless of whether LTE Band 40 is used on the device, none of the networks in the United States uses that spectrum. What the application does specifically mention, though, is permit to use Band 41, which, among many international networks, Sprint utilizes. Testing was also done on LTE bands 5, 7 and 38 as well as a couple of primary GSM and WCDMA spaces.

The FCC ID labeling page barely squeezes in a mention of the FCC ID, giving more presence to European, Singaporean, Malaysian and, with bold test, Mexican and Russian regulatory approval marks. Mexico is the closest to the United States that Xiaomi has ever gotten and while the company does has expansion plans for America, they may be pushed back at any point.

A couple other things we do know from the papers is that this device will feature MIUI 9 and that this Pocophone will have 6GB of RAM and options of 64GB or 128GB of storage.