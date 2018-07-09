Chinese manufacturer vivo is ready to take its big bezelless, biometric-bolstered smartphone into the wilds beyond China.

The company announced today that it will bring the NEX phone to Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan within the month. Local pricing and availability will be announced per region — in China, the phone debuted at about ¥4,500 or US$700.

The NEX features a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED display with 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and an embedded fingerprint sensor along with a hidden selfie camera that becomes apparent with a pop-up spring mechanism.

vivo’s pool of second-wave launch markets makes sense, but it’s way less ambitious than the European roadmap OPPO has pulled with its Find X.