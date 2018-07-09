Android

vivo NEX plotted for Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Russia and Taiwan this month

Contents

Chinese manufacturer vivo is ready to take its big bezelless, biometric-bolstered smartphone into the wilds beyond China.

The company announced today that it will bring the NEX phone to Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan within the month. Local pricing and availability will be announced per region — in China, the phone debuted at about ¥4,500 or US$700.

The NEX features a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED display with 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and an embedded fingerprint sensor along with a hidden selfie camera that becomes apparent with a pop-up spring mechanism.

vivo’s pool of second-wave launch markets makes sense, but it’s way less ambitious than the European roadmap OPPO has pulled with its Find X.

Share This Post
Source
vivo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, bezelless, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, News, NEX, Pricing, Rumors, Russia, Specs, Taiwan, Vivo
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.