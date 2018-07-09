Samsung Galaxy S10+ with five cameras? – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about rumors that point to the Galaxy S10 bringing dual cameras at the front and triple cameras at the back. Then we talk about the fact that the Galaxy X may see the light of day on CES 2019, while the Galaxy S10 would have to wait until MWC. Believe it or not, the iPhone 8 was the top selling phone of the month of May, followed by the Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X. Users are complaining on battery draining caused by iOS 11.4 on most iPhones, with cases like Personal Hotspots that haven’t been turned on consuming 50% of the battery. We end today’s show talking about Summer Sales from Google on all of their hardware.

Stories:

– Max spec Galaxy S10 with three rear cameras also has dual selfie cameras

– Galaxy X could launch around CES 2019, Galaxy S10 around MWC

– iPhone X was not most popular in the world in May, iPhone 8 was

– iPhone SE, iPhone 6s suffer fast battery drain on iOS 11.4

– Google Home, Pixel 2 XL and more are on sale