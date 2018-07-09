Master Raspberry Pi today — now 72% off

If you like to build games, robots and tools, The Ultimate Raspberry Pi 3B Starter Kit is a perfect way to indulge your interest. This tiny and affordable computer will teach you programming and robotics with fun, hands-on projects.

Included in this Starter Kit is a new Raspberry Pi 3 with a Sensor Kit containing 37 sensor modules. Plus, there’s instructions for 35 products for you to get started building right away. There are also 4 courses included to show you the ropes.

Get The Ultimate Raspberry Pi 3B Starter Kit today for just $145.99. That’s 72% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin