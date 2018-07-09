Microsoft’s Panay outs Surface Go on social media

Microsoft hardware chief Panos Panay exhibits a certain panache when it comes to talking about the computing power he and his team create. From introducing the Surface Book with some thunder and lightning to killing the Surface Mini to perhaps, we only suspect, talking about the Andromeda device that’s been cooking up behind the scenes, this guy certainly has a way with theatre.

Part of that theatre, he may figure, is bursting onto social media on a Monday night and previewing a device that people have been looking at to compete with iPads and Chromebooks in the classroom: the Surface Go.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Panay weaves a yarn talking about portability at its ultimate convenience for students running from home to school to wherever else:

Our team believes in understanding the ethos of each product we make and how it relates to people and what they want to achieve. Many of us play different roles throughout the day, moving from work or school to home and everywhere in between. As you pursue your passions, connect with friends and family, and work with your team, the products you’re able to take on the go with you are the ones that can keep up with all you want to accomplish. That’s the idea behind our newest product – the smallest, lightest, and most affordable Surface yet. Meet Surface Go. #SurfaceGo

When it comes down to it, the tactile hardware experience is just as much a Surface Pro experience: a Surface Pen with a silo, an Alcantara-lined detachable keyboard, a 10-inch PixelSense touch display and a unique all-angles hinge for versatile kickstand modes. It’s being touted as the thinnest and lightest Surface ever.

The product has not officially launched on Microsoft’s US website and no spec or time availability details have been given. But at least we know it’s $399 and that there’s a launch event of some sort implied to be coming up tomorrow.