Microsoft fans petition company to keep Andromeda alive

As how Nintendo changed the console scene with its portable, full-power Switch, Microsoft has internally pined for one of its big back-burner projects to be an industry game-changer. And while it and its fans may be celebrating the ultra-light Surface Go tonight, those fans really are looking for more to come.

A Change.org petition sponsored by one Zachary Hinski is encouraging anyone who would care a shred about a would-be Windows phone-laptop hybrid to “Show Microsoft the demand for the Surface Phone or Andromeda!”

Even with legions of disappointed Windows 10 Mobile users who have been duped time and again with a hardware-software support gap and the inefficacy of a Nokia team of good repute, it has always felt like Microsoft needed to have some skin in the mobile game. Perhaps this new step would be it.

Hinski himself went on a diatribe for his case to keep Andromeda, a behind-the-scenes prop that sources say Microsoft could dispose of at any time, alive. It reads in part:

Money is power and if a lot of people want a Surface phone like the ones in the leaks then they will be forced into action as everyone knows Microsoft wouldn’t be able to give a reason on why not to do it to there investors, as its too much of a money opportunity to miss. I myself wouldn’t mind paying between $799-$999 (base figures, I would be willing to pay more if they phone is truly groundbreaking when it comes out. I understand the phone probably would cost a good amount to produce.) for this phone if it happened and looked like the pictures that we have seen from those leaks.

The petition was launched four days ago and has gained more than 12,000 signatures out of its goal of 15,000.

Microsoft knows money talks, but will there be enough money to sink in more R&D through to when this device is well and truly ready for commercialization? The waiting game continues.