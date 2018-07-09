Max spec Galaxy S10 with three rear cameras also has dual selfie cameras

The Galaxy S10 is expected to come in three flavors early next year with anywhere from one to three rear cameras on each of them. But it’s the biggest and baddest of the trio, what’s been dubbed as “Beyond 2,” that may end up taking the cake to follow in the footsteps of — of all things — LG.

The Bell out of South Korea is reporting that the Galaxy S10+ will feature dual selfie cameras in addition to the triple rear camera setup for a total of five cameras on the device. That’s exactly the same number of cameras that the LG V40 is said to have and it typically is launched the previous fall.

In addition to the standard angle and telephoto deployment on the rear as seen on the S9+ and the Note 8, the Galaxy S10+ should also feature a wide-angle cameras as well, milking LG’s typical dual-camera strategy. As for the front side, there will be two cameras — a comparison is made to the Galaxy A8 that had such a feature with 16-and 8-megapixel sensors and software to enhance bokeh. Nothing is specifically known about the S10+’s selfie system.

For those who want the regular-sized Galaxy S10, or the Beyond 1, it’s reported there will only be one selfie camera, but the three rear cameras remain intact. As for a so-called entry-level “Beyond 0,” it will be equipped with one selfie camera and two rear cameras — that means that the one-camera minimum stipulation may be thrown away at this point.