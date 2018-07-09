Google Home, Pixel 2 XL and more are on sale

Google‘s giving everyone a discount if they’re willing to buy a speaker, phone or over-the-top TV dongle. A sale is going on right now through July 17 and is applicable to the Google Store as well as other retailers like Best Buy and Target.

Check out the list below and see what strikes your fancy. There are links for each item to the Google Store and we’ll plaster general links to Best Buy and Target below this story to save you at least one click.