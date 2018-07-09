Affordable Surface Go gets leaked in full detail
It’s the Microsoft product to go after iPads and Chromebooks that will be coming out on August 2 and, the hope is, students and educators alike will take this new Surface device up.
What’s being called the Surface Go has had its spec details leaked out by Tom’s Hardware, though it has since deleted the article from its site.
The main features shared across all variants will be the approximately 10-inch 3:2 display with resolution of 1800 x 1200 (~140 ppi) and an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor — a dual-core Kaby Lake mobile processor design with top speed of 1.6GHz. For I/O, there’s a microSD slot, a Surface Connector port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and, unlike the collegiate Surface Laptop, USB-C. Power-wise, the Surface Go will be marketed to last for up to 9 hours per cycle.
Windows 10 S will be included at boot with the option for a free transition to Windows 10 Home. Microsoft is working to bring an “S Mode” for an optimized lightweight computing interface for launch next year.
It’ll be the memory department where performance will really slice up into tiers: example A, the base model includes 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage for $399 or $449 for commercial enterprises. Going up to 8GB of RAM, we also get a 128GB SSD for $549 or $599. Finally, the bump up to 256GB also comes with the option for LTE connectivity, though pricing has yet to be listed.