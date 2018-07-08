Android

OPPO A5 officially adds to refined mid-range lineup with dual cameras and notch

After spending some time on the drawing board and at TENAA, OPPO has officially launched the A5 as a follow-up to the glossy, inexpensive A3.

Like the OPPO A3, the A5 has a notch and chin intruding onto the 6.2-inch display, though it takes a downgrade from 1080p to 720p. That said, we get an extra camera at the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel companion. The selfie sensor is 8 megapixels and comes with all the artificial intelligence features to recognize faces, beautify and, most importantly for authentication purposes, to identify them. Once again, though, we have no fingerprint sensor.

Internals include a Snapdragon 450 processor from Qualcomm with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (half the A3 standard) and a hefty 4,230mAh battery — combined with everything we’ve experienced with the Snap 450 as well as a 720p, this cell should last long past a typical day.

All accounted for, with the A3 priced at the equivalent of $330, the A5 acts as second fiddle: pre-orders are on through July 13 with a price of ¥1,500 ($226).

