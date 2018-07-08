iPhone X was not most popular in the world in May, iPhone 8 was

Counterpoint Research has revealed its latest Market Pulse report on which smartphone models were purchased most often around the world in the month of May.

According to purchase receipts, Apple has three models within the top five positions: the iPhone 8 Plus took fifth at 2.1 percent, the iPhone X was third at 2.3 percent and the iPhone 8 had pole position at 2.4 percent — it’s the first month in Counterpoint’s tracking that the iPhone X has not led Apple’s pack since its launch.

For Samsung, the Galaxy S9 was inches behind first at 2.4 percent while the Galaxy S9 Plus trailed the iPhone 8 Plus in sixth place at 2.1 percent. Sales in the United States were steady, but European sales slipped. Overall, the company expects that slowness to have a major impact of its second quarter earnings.

For Xiaomi, its budget Redmi 5A was fourth at 2.2 percent and the Redmi 5 Plus took ninth with a 1.3 percent share. The mid-range Huawei P20 lite was seventh and the high-end vivo X21 — with its in-display fingerprint sensor — followed, each with about 1.4 percent. Rounding the list was OPPO’s refreshed A83 with 1.2 percent. The Chinese brands did best in their home market as well as India.

As the big OEMs’ loosen up on the throttle for the spring, Chinese brands have taken up the rear of the ship. In April, both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ took the top spots while the Galaxy S8 was tenth. Five of the top ten shareholding spots were held by Apple that month. Xiaomi, with sixth and eighth positions, was the only Chinese representative.