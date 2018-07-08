Android

Blood pressure sensing comes with Galaxy Watch

Samsung’s next big smartwatch has been shifting between two names — Gear S4 and Galaxy Watch — with two operating systems in the balance. Would the chaebol stick with its homegrown Tizen OS or would it finally come back to Google after four years and go with Wear OS and a brand refresh?

It was a few weeks ago that the Galaxy Watch buzz blew up because someone spotted some Samsung employees with Wear OS watches, but as to whether they were Galaxy Watch prototypes, well, late word says “no.” That said, consumers may not directly get what comes off of some Seoul developer’s wrist.

Alas, Chinese tech analyst ice Universe is back on Twitter with a new post on some specs on the way up to this next Gear-watch-thing.

To explain the PLP mention, the chipset within the device is supposed to feature more advanced panel-level packaging rather than wafer-level packaging. Blood pressure detection is also an up and coming health feature for wearables as well.

As for the operating system, there’s no specific mention of a platform, just something “based on Android Wear” with “new UX interaction.” That could still mean Tizen, just more Wear OS-esque, will be on the Galaxy Watch. Or whatever this thing will be called.

