Rear photo of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 affirms dual cameras

Not only do we get to see the back of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in this latest photo leak posted to Weibo, but we also get to see the insides of it as well!

Okay, so you don’t really get too much more unless we pierce into the double-encasement of the device, but alas, the big battery phablet is purportedly pictured with a dual-camera system at the back, affirming a TENAA certification listing 12- and 8-megapixel sensors. That said, there’s not much more to the view, just a fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Max 3 is supposed to be launching this month, but we’re still biting nails at the moment.

