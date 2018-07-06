This very podcast you’re listening to right now has been running for six years strong as of this episode. And we’re looking to bring you a whole lot more in the future.

We start that future off with more pop-up cameras and no chins then we take it over to a foldable phone in 2019 and then, well, who knows, if HTC makes a phone we’re interested in next year… if it’s still making smartphones next year… well, we’ll look into it. All the mobile tech news plus an overview of Android P because there’s a better chance you’ll be getting into it quicker than you might think.

We’re crossing wires and getting soldered on the sixth anniversary episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 1:00pm Eastern on July 6th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 312

Recording Date

July 6, 2018

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Mario Serrafero (XDA-Developers)

News

Android P check-in

We’re closing in on the end of the Android P Developer Preview process with more phones eligible to run it than ever before. XDA’s Mario Serrafero guides us through some of the deep cuts of what the next-level OS can bring us every day.

