LG to become alternative OLED screen supplier for the next iPhone

The Korea Times is reporting that LG will become an alternative OLED display supplier for Apple’s next iPhone, in an attempt to reduce the company’s dependence on Samsung, its current (sole) organic light-emitting diode supplier. An unnamed industry official said that “initially, Apple will get between 3 million and 5 million OLED displays from LG Display. LG plans to increase its production capacity“.

While LG didn’t comment on the matter, the report claims that Apple might plan on extending the partnership with LG Display to include LCD screens as well, which would make this a very lucrative deal.

Having a secondary/alternative supplier of OLED screens at the moment, in addition to Samsung, would likely help Apple negotiate better prices for its display components, and possibly avoid issues with production capacities.