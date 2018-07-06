Prevent thieves from breaking into your house with this home camera

There’s something that every homeowner should have — the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera. This encrypted camera is the best way to protect your home and privacy. Get yours today for 65% off.

Home security cameras are the best method of keeping track of your living space. No intruder will be able to sneak unnoticed due to the 360 degrees panoramic view functionality of the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera. Plus, footage will always be private with multiple encryption protocols to prevent hackers from accessing your data.

Arm your home with the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera today for just $44.99. That’s 65% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin