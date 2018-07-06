Huawei TalkBand B5 gets pictured by Blass
Tech leaks reporter Evan Blass has posted a picture of the unreleased Huawei TalkBand B5.
The Chinese manufacturer’s TalkBand series of devices have acted as a hybrid fitness band with a detachable Bluetooth earpiece — we reviewed the TalkBand B2 in 2015 and there’s been only a B3 since then.
Huawei TalkBand B5 pic.twitter.com/lR0KosP3NP
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018
While these devices have had small OLED displays, they’ve always shown black-and-white output. The visage we see in the tweet above indicates that the B5 will bring color into the picture for the first time while also keeping the detachable earpiece part of the design. Meanwhile, the device cases look to get the nice metallic finish as seen on the B3 while the leather and metal bands bring on the style.
TalkBand devices can pair to Android and iOS master devices, but we’re going to have to see what Huawei may include in its app to see if there are any biometric sensors included, which would be a precedent for the series — given the form factor we’re working with, there’s not much room to negotiate.
The July 9 date shown on one of the displays may tell us something about when this TalkBand B5 will launch, but we’ll be keeping an eye on this for you regardless of when it comes out.