Huawei SuperCharge crowned best of fast charging standards

A test of eight fast-charging technologies for smartphones has resulted in Huwaei’s SuperCharge system dubbed the best.

Indian publication Hometop performed charging tests from empty to full with several chargers and devices, including Apple’s proprietary system which charges at 18W maximum but requires a 29W charger to achieve. Others include OnePlus’s Dash Charge system, an unspecified version of Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standard, Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charge system, Motorola’s Turbo Charge system, MediaTek’s Pump Express and USB Power Delivery.

SuperCharge, though, provides the fastest base charge rate of 22.5W and was able to give a full 3,400mAh charge on the Honor 10 in 73 minutes, beating out the OnePlus 6 on Dash Charge with 80 minutes and the Moto Z2 Force on Turbo Charge at 82 minutes. Apple’s system took 125 minutes on the iPhone X, Pump Express spent 144 minutes charging the Ulefone T1 and USB-PD took 152 minutes charging the Pixel 2 XL.

The full results can be found at the source link below this story, but it seems that adapter-based systems such as the top three performers.