Honor Note 10 leaks with 6.9-inch AMOLED screen and 6,000mAh battery

The ink hasn’t even dried on the Honor 10 GT, with its Kirin 970-powered 8GB spec-sheet, and we are hearing about an alleged Honor Note 10 that packs a 6.9-inch 1,440p AMOLED screen and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Both the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and the P20 Pro have excellent battery life with much smaller batteries embedded, so we should expect even better performance from the Honor Note 10, powered by the same Kirin 970 chipset.

Other notable specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a 16MP camera assisted by AI. There are no specific details regarding date, availability, or pricing, but if you’re currently considering the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, this Honor Note 10 could be an alternative.