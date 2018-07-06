Hong Kong will get Nokia X6 on July 19
HMD Global’s first smartphone that has a notch in it has yet to leave the confines of mainland China, but if it’s getting the Pure Android treatment, then it may as well be just as popular as hotcakes.
The Nokia X6 debuted in China in the middle of May with a very affordable price tag and some unsaid plans to go to India and perhaps even beyond to the United States. But now, we have some rumor of a firm release date for an ex-Sino release as MobileMagazine claims that the device will launch in Hong Kong on July 19.
Funnily enough, the phone will launch in the territory as the Nokia 6.1 Plus — a phone that was recently listed in the Google Play registry of approved devices, but was dismissed as a typo by HMD’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas.
Hey Juho @sarvikas what about Nokia 6.1 Plus listed in Google ARCore list? https://t.co/Ax9BjYFUMh Is the Nokia 6.1 with 4GB RAM and 32 GB of internal memory?
— nokioteca (@nokioteca) June 26, 2018
It does make sense for the phone to be deemed a “Nokia 6.1 Plus” — the new Nokia 6.1 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and a 5.5-inch display while the Nokia X6 has a Snapdragon 636 and a 5.8-inch display.