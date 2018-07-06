Apple Music captures market share lead from Spotify in the United States

Spotify may have the overall lead in subscribers to its streaming music service, but in the United States, it’s believed that Apple Music now has the upper hand.

A confidential distributor source has told Digital Music News that the pair each have more than 20 million paying subscribers in the US, but Apple has a small lead for the moment. That lead, which excludes those on Apple Music’s three-month trial period, is expected to widen based on current rates. Spotify, with its more robust discounted rate schemes for students and families, is inferred to also be making less money per user than Apple.

The Wall Street Journal earlier calculated that Apple Music had a 5 percent growth rate in the US to Spotify’s 2 percent. That said, Apple Music’s latest subscriber count was marked at more than 45 million while Spotfy’s was at 75 million.