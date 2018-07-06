2019 iPhone to allegedly adopt triple lens camera setup, 3D sensing

This year’s iPhones are still two months out, but we’re already hearing reports claiming knowledge of specific features on the 2019 iPhone. One such report claims that we’ll likely see a triple camera setup on the 2019 iPhone, pretty much like on the Huawei P20 Pro. The usage scenario, though, will be somewhat different than Huawei’s.

Rumor has it that the 2019 iPhone will feature a “more advanced” sensing capability on the back than the front-facing TrueDepth system on the iPhone X. This will allegedly be achieved with the help of a triple lens camera setup that is said to be capable of stereoscopic imaging. Apparently, there will be a 3X oprtical zoom-enabled lens, and the other two in the camera system would be stereoscopic, capturing the same object from two different perspectives. Such an approach will allow the phone to do some calculations, adjustments, and other magic that could be utilized for more than just photography.

Of course, this is all to be taken with a large dose of skepticism, as it’s usually the case with rumors regarding devices this far out. Nonetheless, regardless of the implementation, Apple will need to step up its imaging game now that Android manufacturers are setting new trends.

